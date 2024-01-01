Egyptian Pound (EGP)

Currency name

Egyptian Pound

EGP exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD GBP AUD INR AED TRY
From EGP0.02055 0.01883 0.02850 0.01605 0.03156 1.72187 0.07547 0.68261
To EGP48.66860 53.09990 35.08280 62.32010 31.69060 0.58076 13.25040 1.46496

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Egyptian pound Exchange Rates