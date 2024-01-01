Egyptian Pound (EGP)
Currency name
Egyptian Pound
Currency symbol
E£
EGP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|GBP
|AUD
|INR
|AED
|TRY
|From EGP
|0.02055
|0.01883
|0.02850
|0.01605
|0.03156
|1.72187
|0.07547
|0.68261
|To EGP
|48.66860
|53.09990
|35.08280
|62.32010
|31.69060
|0.58076
|13.25040
|1.46496
