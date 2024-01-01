Egyptian Pound (EGP)

Currency name

Egyptian Pound

EGP exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD GBP AUD INR AED TRY
From EGP0.02125 0.01955 0.02885 0.01671 0.03255 1.76457 0.07806 0.68829
To EGP47.04910 51.14000 34.66370 59.85820 30.72540 0.56671 12.81140 1.45287

