Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas today

Convert EGP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
2,918.61 isk

1.000 EGP = 2.919 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08590.2491.4731.6620.96618.223
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6851.7251.9461.13221.34
1 USD0.9220.787183.1941.3581.5320.89116.799
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 EGP2.91861 ISK
5 EGP14.59305 ISK
10 EGP29.18610 ISK
20 EGP58.37220 ISK
50 EGP145.93050 ISK
100 EGP291.86100 ISK
250 EGP729.65250 ISK
500 EGP1,459.30500 ISK
1000 EGP2,918.61000 ISK
2000 EGP5,837.22000 ISK
5000 EGP14,593.05000 ISK
10000 EGP29,186.10000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Egyptian Pound
1 ISK0.34263 EGP
5 ISK1.71314 EGP
10 ISK3.42628 EGP
20 ISK6.85256 EGP
50 ISK17.13140 EGP
100 ISK34.26280 EGP
250 ISK85.65700 EGP
500 ISK171.31400 EGP
1000 ISK342.62800 EGP
2000 ISK685.25600 EGP
5000 ISK1,713.14000 EGP
10000 ISK3,426.28000 EGP