Euros to Icelandic krónas today

Convert EUR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
148,893 isk

1.000 EUR = 148.9 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2361.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6331.7271.9481.13121.376
1 USD0.920.786183.0251.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Euros to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Icelandic Króna
1 EUR148.89300 ISK
5 EUR744.46500 ISK
10 EUR1,488.93000 ISK
20 EUR2,977.86000 ISK
50 EUR7,444.65000 ISK
100 EUR14,889.30000 ISK
250 EUR37,223.25000 ISK
500 EUR74,446.50000 ISK
1000 EUR148,893.00000 ISK
2000 EUR297,786.00000 ISK
5000 EUR744,465.00000 ISK
10000 EUR1,488,930.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Euro
1 ISK0.00672 EUR
5 ISK0.03358 EUR
10 ISK0.06716 EUR
20 ISK0.13432 EUR
50 ISK0.33581 EUR
100 ISK0.67162 EUR
250 ISK1.67906 EUR
500 ISK3.35812 EUR
1000 ISK6.71623 EUR
2000 ISK13.43246 EUR
5000 ISK33.58115 EUR
10000 ISK67.16230 EUR