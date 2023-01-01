Euros to Icelandic krónas today

Convert EUR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
153304 isk

1.00000 EUR = 153.30400 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:45
How to convert Euros to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Icelandic Króna
1 EUR153.30400 ISK
5 EUR766.52000 ISK
10 EUR1533.04000 ISK
20 EUR3066.08000 ISK
50 EUR7665.20000 ISK
100 EUR15330.40000 ISK
250 EUR38326.00000 ISK
500 EUR76652.00000 ISK
1000 EUR153304.00000 ISK
2000 EUR306608.00000 ISK
5000 EUR766520.00000 ISK
10000 EUR1533040.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Euro
1 ISK0.00652 EUR
5 ISK0.03261 EUR
10 ISK0.06523 EUR
20 ISK0.13046 EUR
50 ISK0.32615 EUR
100 ISK0.65230 EUR
250 ISK1.63075 EUR
500 ISK3.26150 EUR
1000 ISK6.52299 EUR
2000 ISK13.04598 EUR
5000 ISK32.61495 EUR
10000 ISK65.22990 EUR