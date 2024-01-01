Polish zloty to Icelandic krónas today

Convert PLN to ISK at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = kr34.24 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
PLN to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 PLN to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.521735.9125
Low34.238234.2382
Average34.787735.2261
Change-3.61%-2.38%
1 PLN to ISK stats

The performance of PLN to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.5217 and a 30 day low of 34.2382. This means the 30 day average was 34.7877. The change for PLN to ISK was -3.61.

The performance of PLN to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 35.9125 and a 90 day low of 34.2382. This means the 90 day average was 35.2261. The change for PLN to ISK was -2.38.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Icelandic Króna
1 PLN34.23820 ISK
5 PLN171.19100 ISK
10 PLN342.38200 ISK
20 PLN684.76400 ISK
50 PLN1,711.91000 ISK
100 PLN3,423.82000 ISK
250 PLN8,559.55000 ISK
500 PLN17,119.10000 ISK
1000 PLN34,238.20000 ISK
2000 PLN68,476.40000 ISK
5000 PLN171,191.00000 ISK
10000 PLN342,382.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Polish Zloty
1 ISK0.02921 PLN
5 ISK0.14604 PLN
10 ISK0.29207 PLN
20 ISK0.58414 PLN
50 ISK1.46036 PLN
100 ISK2.92071 PLN
250 ISK7.30178 PLN
500 ISK14.60355 PLN
1000 ISK29.20710 PLN
2000 ISK58.41420 PLN
5000 ISK146.03550 PLN
10000 ISK292.07100 PLN