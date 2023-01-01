South Korean Won (KRW)

The South Korean won is the official currency of South Korea. Its currency code is KRW and its symbol is ₩. The won’s conversion factor goes to 6 significant digits. It is a fiat currency.

Currency name

South Korean Won

KRW exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD AUD GBP INR SGD CNY
From KRW0.00078 0.00071 0.00107 0.00120 0.00062 0.06460 0.00104 0.00562
To KRW1288.07000 1403.09000 937.69900 836.66600 1604.10000 15.47970 957.49500 177.83700

Compare exchange rates

All South Korean won Exchange Rates