South Korean wons to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert KRW to GHS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = GH¢0.01164 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
KRW to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GHS
1 KRW to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01200.0120
Low0.01160.0107
Average0.01180.0115
Change-1.09%8.90%
1 KRW to GHS stats

The performance of KRW to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0120 and a 30 day low of 0.0116. This means the 30 day average was 0.0118. The change for KRW to GHS was -1.09.

The performance of KRW to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0120 and a 90 day low of 0.0107. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for KRW to GHS was 8.90.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0851.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6651.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7620.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6140.91710.51355.7110.8774.724

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KRW0.01164 GHS
5 KRW0.05821 GHS
10 KRW0.11643 GHS
20 KRW0.23285 GHS
50 KRW0.58213 GHS
100 KRW1.16426 GHS
250 KRW2.91065 GHS
500 KRW5.82130 GHS
1000 KRW11.64260 GHS
2000 KRW23.28520 GHS
5000 KRW58.21300 GHS
10000 KRW116.42600 GHS
20000 KRW232.85200 GHS
30000 KRW349.27800 GHS
40000 KRW465.70400 GHS
50000 KRW582.13000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / South Korean Won
1 GHS85.89160 KRW
5 GHS429.45800 KRW
10 GHS858.91600 KRW
20 GHS1,717.83200 KRW
50 GHS4,294.58000 KRW
100 GHS8,589.16000 KRW
250 GHS21,472.90000 KRW
500 GHS42,945.80000 KRW
1000 GHS85,891.60000 KRW
2000 GHS171,783.20000 KRW
5000 GHS429,458.00000 KRW
10000 GHS858,916.00000 KRW