Indian rupees to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert INR to GHS at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
1,417.72 ghs

1.00000 INR = 0.14177 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
How to convert Indian rupees to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 INR0.14177 GHS
5 INR0.70886 GHS
10 INR1.41772 GHS
20 INR2.83544 GHS
50 INR7.08860 GHS
100 INR14.17720 GHS
250 INR35.44300 GHS
500 INR70.88600 GHS
1000 INR141.77200 GHS
2000 INR283.54400 GHS
5000 INR708.86000 GHS
10000 INR1417.72000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Indian Rupee
1 GHS7.05360 INR
5 GHS35.26800 INR
10 GHS70.53600 INR
20 GHS141.07200 INR
50 GHS352.68000 INR
100 GHS705.36000 INR
250 GHS1763.40000 INR
500 GHS3526.80000 INR
1000 GHS7053.60000 INR
2000 GHS14107.20000 INR
5000 GHS35268.00000 INR
10000 GHS70536.00000 INR