Romanian leus to Ghanaian cedis today

1,000 ron
3,111.16 ghs

L1.000 RON = GH¢3.111 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RON3.11116 GHS
5 RON15.55580 GHS
10 RON31.11160 GHS
20 RON62.22320 GHS
50 RON155.55800 GHS
100 RON311.11600 GHS
250 RON777.79000 GHS
500 RON1,555.58000 GHS
1000 RON3,111.16000 GHS
2000 RON6,222.32000 GHS
5000 RON15,555.80000 GHS
10000 RON31,111.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Romanian Leu
1 GHS0.32142 RON
5 GHS1.60712 RON
10 GHS3.21424 RON
20 GHS6.42848 RON
50 GHS16.07120 RON
100 GHS32.14240 RON
250 GHS80.35600 RON
500 GHS160.71200 RON
1000 GHS321.42400 RON
2000 GHS642.84800 RON
5000 GHS1,607.12000 RON
10000 GHS3,214.24000 RON