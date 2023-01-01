5 Romanian leus to Ghanaian cedis

Convert RON to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 ron
12.92 ghs

1.00000 RON = 2.58324 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ghanaian Cedi
1 RON2.58324 GHS
5 RON12.91620 GHS
10 RON25.83240 GHS
20 RON51.66480 GHS
50 RON129.16200 GHS
100 RON258.32400 GHS
250 RON645.81000 GHS
500 RON1291.62000 GHS
1000 RON2583.24000 GHS
2000 RON5166.48000 GHS
5000 RON12916.20000 GHS
10000 RON25832.40000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Romanian Leu
1 GHS0.38711 RON
5 GHS1.93555 RON
10 GHS3.87111 RON
20 GHS7.74222 RON
50 GHS19.35555 RON
100 GHS38.71110 RON
250 GHS96.77775 RON
500 GHS193.55550 RON
1000 GHS387.11100 RON
2000 GHS774.22200 RON
5000 GHS1935.55500 RON
10000 GHS3871.11000 RON