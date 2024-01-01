Polish zloty to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert PLN to GHS at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = GH¢4.015 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
PLN to GHS conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GHS
1 PLN to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.13114.1311
Low4.00113.7332
Average4.04293.9915
Change-2.80%6.75%
1 PLN to GHS stats

The performance of PLN to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1311 and a 30 day low of 4.0011. This means the 30 day average was 4.0429. The change for PLN to GHS was -2.80.

The performance of PLN to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1311 and a 90 day low of 3.7332. This means the 90 day average was 3.9915. The change for PLN to GHS was 6.75.

1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.2710.93923.345
1 EUR1.0810.83290.810.9351,489.8211.81625.216
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.121.1231,790.2214.230.302
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4060.130.278

How to convert Polish zloty to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PLN4.01529 GHS
5 PLN20.07645 GHS
10 PLN40.15290 GHS
20 PLN80.30580 GHS
50 PLN200.76450 GHS
100 PLN401.52900 GHS
250 PLN1,003.82250 GHS
500 PLN2,007.64500 GHS
1000 PLN4,015.29000 GHS
2000 PLN8,030.58000 GHS
5000 PLN20,076.45000 GHS
10000 PLN40,152.90000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Polish Zloty
1 GHS0.24905 PLN
5 GHS1.24524 PLN
10 GHS2.49048 PLN
20 GHS4.98096 PLN
50 GHS12.45240 PLN
100 GHS24.90480 PLN
250 GHS62.26200 PLN
500 GHS124.52400 PLN
1000 GHS249.04800 PLN
2000 GHS498.09600 PLN
5000 GHS1,245.24000 PLN
10000 GHS2,490.48000 PLN