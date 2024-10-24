Polish zloty to Swiss francs today

Convert PLN to CHF at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = SFr.0.2152 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
PLN to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 PLN to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22170.2246
Low0.21520.2152
Average0.21860.2198
Change-2.76%-4.07%
View full history

1 PLN to CHF stats

The performance of PLN to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2217 and a 30 day low of 0.2152. This means the 30 day average was 0.2186. The change for PLN to CHF was -2.76.

The performance of PLN to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2246 and a 90 day low of 0.2152. This means the 90 day average was 0.2198. The change for PLN to CHF was -4.07.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.3410.94123.357
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8010.9351,489.7611.81725.228
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1371.1241,790.5914.20330.321
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Swiss Franc
1 PLN0.21525 CHF
5 PLN1.07625 CHF
10 PLN2.15249 CHF
20 PLN4.30498 CHF
50 PLN10.76245 CHF
100 PLN21.52490 CHF
250 PLN53.81225 CHF
500 PLN107.62450 CHF
1000 PLN215.24900 CHF
2000 PLN430.49800 CHF
5000 PLN1,076.24500 CHF
10000 PLN2,152.49000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Polish Zloty
1 CHF4.64578 PLN
5 CHF23.22890 PLN
10 CHF46.45780 PLN
20 CHF92.91560 PLN
50 CHF232.28900 PLN
100 CHF464.57800 PLN
250 CHF1,161.44500 PLN
500 CHF2,322.89000 PLN
1000 CHF4,645.78000 PLN
2000 CHF9,291.56000 PLN
5000 CHF23,228.90000 PLN
10000 CHF46,457.80000 PLN