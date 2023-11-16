Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs today

Convert BGN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
493.30 chf

1.00000 BGN = 0.49330 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49330 CHF
5 BGN2.46652 CHF
10 BGN4.93304 CHF
20 BGN9.86608 CHF
50 BGN24.66520 CHF
100 BGN49.33040 CHF
250 BGN123.32600 CHF
500 BGN246.65200 CHF
1000 BGN493.30400 CHF
2000 BGN986.60800 CHF
5000 BGN2466.52000 CHF
10000 BGN4933.04000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.02715 BGN
5 CHF10.13575 BGN
10 CHF20.27150 BGN
20 CHF40.54300 BGN
50 CHF101.35750 BGN
100 CHF202.71500 BGN
250 CHF506.78750 BGN
500 CHF1013.57500 BGN
1000 CHF2027.15000 BGN
2000 CHF4054.30000 BGN
5000 CHF10135.75000 BGN
10000 CHF20271.50000 BGN