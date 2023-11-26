100 Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs

Convert BGN to CHF at the real exchange rate

100 bgn
49.38 chf

1.00000 BGN = 0.49376 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49376 CHF
5 BGN2.46882 CHF
10 BGN4.93763 CHF
20 BGN9.87526 CHF
50 BGN24.68815 CHF
100 BGN49.37630 CHF
250 BGN123.44075 CHF
500 BGN246.88150 CHF
1000 BGN493.76300 CHF
2000 BGN987.52600 CHF
5000 BGN2468.81500 CHF
10000 BGN4937.63000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.02526 BGN
5 CHF10.12630 BGN
10 CHF20.25260 BGN
20 CHF40.50520 BGN
50 CHF101.26300 BGN
100 CHF202.52600 BGN
250 CHF506.31500 BGN
500 CHF1012.63000 BGN
1000 CHF2025.26000 BGN
2000 CHF4050.52000 BGN
5000 CHF10126.30000 BGN
10000 CHF20252.60000 BGN