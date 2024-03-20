Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs today

Convert BGN to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
493.87 chf

1.000 BGN = 0.4939 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swiss Franc
1 BGN0.49387 CHF
5 BGN2.46937 CHF
10 BGN4.93873 CHF
20 BGN9.87746 CHF
50 BGN24.69365 CHF
100 BGN49.38730 CHF
250 BGN123.46825 CHF
500 BGN246.93650 CHF
1000 BGN493.87300 CHF
2000 BGN987.74600 CHF
5000 BGN2,469.36500 CHF
10000 BGN4,938.73000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Bulgarian Lev
1 CHF2.02481 BGN
5 CHF10.12405 BGN
10 CHF20.24810 BGN
20 CHF40.49620 BGN
50 CHF101.24050 BGN
100 CHF202.48100 BGN
250 CHF506.20250 BGN
500 CHF1,012.40500 BGN
1000 CHF2,024.81000 BGN
2000 CHF4,049.62000 BGN
5000 CHF10,124.05000 BGN
10000 CHF20,248.10000 BGN