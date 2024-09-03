Swedish kronor to Swiss francs today

Convert SEK to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
82.48 chf

kr1.000 SEK = SFr.0.08248 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
SEK to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 SEK to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08370.0861
Low0.08080.0808
Average0.08260.0837
Change2.04%-3.98%
1 SEK to CHF stats

The performance of SEK to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0837 and a 30 day low of 0.0808. This means the 30 day average was 0.0826. The change for SEK to CHF was 2.04.

The performance of SEK to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0861 and a 90 day low of 0.0808. This means the 90 day average was 0.0837. The change for SEK to CHF was -3.98.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9451.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.731.4964.28
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0721.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08248 CHF
5 SEK0.41241 CHF
10 SEK0.82482 CHF
20 SEK1.64964 CHF
50 SEK4.12411 CHF
100 SEK8.24821 CHF
250 SEK20.62053 CHF
500 SEK41.24105 CHF
1000 SEK82.48210 CHF
2000 SEK164.96420 CHF
5000 SEK412.41050 CHF
10000 SEK824.82100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF12.12380 SEK
5 CHF60.61900 SEK
10 CHF121.23800 SEK
20 CHF242.47600 SEK
50 CHF606.19000 SEK
100 CHF1,212.38000 SEK
250 CHF3,030.95000 SEK
500 CHF6,061.90000 SEK
1000 CHF12,123.80000 SEK
2000 CHF24,247.60000 SEK
5000 CHF60,619.00000 SEK
10000 CHF121,238.00000 SEK