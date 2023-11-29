10 Swiss francs to Swedish kronor

Convert CHF to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 chf
119.79 sek

1.00000 CHF = 11.97930 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.915950.79207983.37431.36181.51711148.0651.62734
1 EUR1.091810.864891.02811.486811.65638161.6551.77673
1 GBP1.26251.156341105.261.719271.91535186.9322.05452
1 INR0.01199410.01098560.0095002810.01633360.01819631.775910.0195185

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.97930 SEK
5 CHF59.89650 SEK
10 CHF119.79300 SEK
20 CHF239.58600 SEK
50 CHF598.96500 SEK
100 CHF1197.93000 SEK
250 CHF2994.82500 SEK
500 CHF5989.65000 SEK
1000 CHF11979.30000 SEK
2000 CHF23958.60000 SEK
5000 CHF59896.50000 SEK
10000 CHF119793.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08348 CHF
5 SEK0.41739 CHF
10 SEK0.83477 CHF
20 SEK1.66955 CHF
50 SEK4.17387 CHF
100 SEK8.34775 CHF
250 SEK20.86937 CHF
500 SEK41.73875 CHF
1000 SEK83.47750 CHF
2000 SEK166.95500 CHF
5000 SEK417.38750 CHF
10000 SEK834.77500 CHF