5 chf
59.92 sek

1.00000 CHF = 11.98460 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:07
How to convert Swiss francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.98460 SEK
5 CHF59.92300 SEK
10 CHF119.84600 SEK
20 CHF239.69200 SEK
50 CHF599.23000 SEK
100 CHF1198.46000 SEK
250 CHF2996.15000 SEK
500 CHF5992.30000 SEK
1000 CHF11984.60000 SEK
2000 CHF23969.20000 SEK
5000 CHF59923.00000 SEK
10000 CHF119846.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08344 CHF
5 SEK0.41720 CHF
10 SEK0.83440 CHF
20 SEK1.66881 CHF
50 SEK4.17202 CHF
100 SEK8.34403 CHF
250 SEK20.86007 CHF
500 SEK41.72015 CHF
1000 SEK83.44030 CHF
2000 SEK166.88060 CHF
5000 SEK417.20150 CHF
10000 SEK834.40300 CHF