1.00000 CHF = 11.93530 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:49 UTC
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Swedish Krona
1 CHF11.93530 SEK
5 CHF59.67650 SEK
10 CHF119.35300 SEK
20 CHF238.70600 SEK
50 CHF596.76500 SEK
100 CHF1193.53000 SEK
250 CHF2983.82500 SEK
500 CHF5967.65000 SEK
1000 CHF11935.30000 SEK
2000 CHF23870.60000 SEK
5000 CHF59676.50000 SEK
10000 CHF119353.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Swiss Franc
1 SEK0.08378 CHF
5 SEK0.41892 CHF
10 SEK0.83785 CHF
20 SEK1.67570 CHF
50 SEK4.18925 CHF
100 SEK8.37850 CHF
250 SEK20.94625 CHF
500 SEK41.89250 CHF
1000 SEK83.78500 CHF
2000 SEK167.57000 CHF
5000 SEK418.92500 CHF
10000 SEK837.85000 CHF