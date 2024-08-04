Malaysian ringgits to Swedish kronor today

Convert MYR to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
2,355.70 sek

RM1.000 MYR = kr2.356 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35572.3557
Low2.22472.2048
Average2.28602.2628
Change5.89%3.29%
1 MYR to SEK stats

The performance of MYR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3557 and a 30 day low of 2.2247. This means the 30 day average was 2.2860. The change for MYR to SEK was 5.89.

The performance of MYR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3557 and a 90 day low of 2.2048. This means the 90 day average was 2.2628. The change for MYR to SEK was 3.29.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swedish Krona
1 MYR2.35570 SEK
5 MYR11.77850 SEK
10 MYR23.55700 SEK
20 MYR47.11400 SEK
50 MYR117.78500 SEK
100 MYR235.57000 SEK
250 MYR588.92500 SEK
500 MYR1,177.85000 SEK
1000 MYR2,355.70000 SEK
2000 MYR4,711.40000 SEK
5000 MYR11,778.50000 SEK
10000 MYR23,557.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SEK0.42450 MYR
5 SEK2.12251 MYR
10 SEK4.24502 MYR
20 SEK8.49004 MYR
50 SEK21.22510 MYR
100 SEK42.45020 MYR
250 SEK106.12550 MYR
500 SEK212.25100 MYR
1000 SEK424.50200 MYR
2000 SEK849.00400 MYR
5000 SEK2,122.51000 MYR
10000 SEK4,245.02000 MYR