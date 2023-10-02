1 Malaysian ringgit to Swedish kronor

Convert MYR to SEK

1 myr
2.34 sek

1.00000 MYR = 2.34217 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:3 UTC
MYR to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swedish Krona
1 MYR2.34217 SEK
5 MYR11.71085 SEK
10 MYR23.42170 SEK
20 MYR46.84340 SEK
50 MYR117.10850 SEK
100 MYR234.21700 SEK
250 MYR585.54250 SEK
500 MYR1171.08500 SEK
1000 MYR2342.17000 SEK
2000 MYR4684.34000 SEK
5000 MYR11710.85000 SEK
10000 MYR23421.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SEK0.42695 MYR
5 SEK2.13477 MYR
10 SEK4.26954 MYR
20 SEK8.53908 MYR
50 SEK21.34770 MYR
100 SEK42.69540 MYR
250 SEK106.73850 MYR
500 SEK213.47700 MYR
1000 SEK426.95400 MYR
2000 SEK853.90800 MYR
5000 SEK2134.77000 MYR
10000 SEK4269.54000 MYR