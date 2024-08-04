New Zealand dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert NZD to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
6,302.14 sek

$1.000 NZD = kr6.302 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
NZD to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.48986.5735
Low6.30216.3021
Average6.40436.4533
Change-2.10%-3.02%
1 NZD to SEK stats

The performance of NZD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4898 and a 30 day low of 6.3021. This means the 30 day average was 6.4043. The change for NZD to SEK was -2.10.

The performance of NZD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.5735 and a 90 day low of 6.3021. This means the 90 day average was 6.4533. The change for NZD to SEK was -3.02.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5340.7810.91683.8371.3870.858146.48
1 AUD0.65210.5090.59754.6490.9040.55995.483
1 GBP1.2811.96511.173107.3821.7761.1187.619
1 EUR1.0921.6750.852191.5621.5140.937159.97

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 NZD6.30214 SEK
5 NZD31.51070 SEK
10 NZD63.02140 SEK
20 NZD126.04280 SEK
50 NZD315.10700 SEK
100 NZD630.21400 SEK
250 NZD1,575.53500 SEK
500 NZD3,151.07000 SEK
1000 NZD6,302.14000 SEK
2000 NZD12,604.28000 SEK
5000 NZD31,510.70000 SEK
10000 NZD63,021.40000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / New Zealand Dollar
1 SEK0.15868 NZD
5 SEK0.79338 NZD
10 SEK1.58676 NZD
20 SEK3.17352 NZD
50 SEK7.93380 NZD
100 SEK15.86760 NZD
250 SEK39.66900 NZD
500 SEK79.33800 NZD
1000 SEK158.67600 NZD
2000 SEK317.35200 NZD
5000 SEK793.38000 NZD
10000 SEK1,586.76000 NZD