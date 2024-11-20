Hong Kong dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert HKD to SEK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = kr1.407 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
HKD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 HKD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.41381.4138
Low1.35711.2955
Average1.38421.3418
Change3.54%7.13%
1 HKD to SEK stats

The performance of HKD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4138 and a 30 day low of 1.3571. This means the 30 day average was 1.3842. The change for HKD to SEK was 3.54.

The performance of HKD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4138 and a 90 day low of 1.2955. This means the 90 day average was 1.3418. The change for HKD to SEK was 7.13.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.1911.7011.9461.2011.772107.091
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.959

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Swedish Krona
100 HKD140.69000 SEK
200 HKD281.38000 SEK
300 HKD422.07000 SEK
500 HKD703.45000 SEK
1000 HKD1,406.90000 SEK
2000 HKD2,813.80000 SEK
2500 HKD3,517.25000 SEK
3000 HKD4,220.70000 SEK
4000 HKD5,627.60000 SEK
5000 HKD7,034.50000 SEK
10000 HKD14,069.00000 SEK
20000 HKD28,138.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SEK0.71078 HKD
5 SEK3.55392 HKD
10 SEK7.10784 HKD
20 SEK14.21568 HKD
50 SEK35.53920 HKD
100 SEK71.07840 HKD
250 SEK177.69600 HKD
500 SEK355.39200 HKD
1000 SEK710.78400 HKD
2000 SEK1,421.56800 HKD
5000 SEK3,553.92000 HKD
10000 SEK7,107.84000 HKD