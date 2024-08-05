Turkish liras to Swedish kronor today

Convert TRY to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
318.90 sek

TL1.000 TRY = kr0.3189 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32840.3376
Low0.31840.3181
Average0.32270.3253
Change-0.65%-5.35%
1 TRY to SEK stats

The performance of TRY to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3284 and a 30 day low of 0.3184. This means the 30 day average was 0.3227. The change for TRY to SEK was -0.65.

The performance of TRY to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3376 and a 90 day low of 0.3181. This means the 90 day average was 0.3253. The change for TRY to SEK was -5.35.

How to convert Turkish liras to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swedish Krona
1 TRY0.31890 SEK
5 TRY1.59450 SEK
10 TRY3.18901 SEK
20 TRY6.37802 SEK
50 TRY15.94505 SEK
100 TRY31.89010 SEK
250 TRY79.72525 SEK
500 TRY159.45050 SEK
1000 TRY318.90100 SEK
2000 TRY637.80200 SEK
5000 TRY1,594.50500 SEK
10000 TRY3,189.01000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkish Lira
1 SEK3.13577 TRY
5 SEK15.67885 TRY
10 SEK31.35770 TRY
20 SEK62.71540 TRY
50 SEK156.78850 TRY
100 SEK313.57700 TRY
250 SEK783.94250 TRY
500 SEK1,567.88500 TRY
1000 SEK3,135.77000 TRY
2000 SEK6,271.54000 TRY
5000 SEK15,678.85000 TRY
10000 SEK31,357.70000 TRY