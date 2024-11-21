20 Swedish kronor to Turkish liras

Convert SEK to TRY at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = TL3.131 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:16
SEK to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SEK to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.24823.3883
Low3.12743.1274
Average3.18843.2749
Change-3.61%-6.19%
1 SEK to TRY stats

The performance of SEK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2482 and a 30 day low of 3.1274. This means the 30 day average was 3.1884. The change for SEK to TRY was -3.61.

The performance of SEK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3883 and a 90 day low of 3.1274. This means the 90 day average was 3.2749. The change for SEK to TRY was -6.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.07811.04784.4641.3974.112
1 EUR1.05410.8337.45911.64189.0041.4724.333
1 GBP1.2641.218.9513.968106.7921.7665.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9330.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkish Lira
1 SEK3.13085 TRY
5 SEK15.65425 TRY
10 SEK31.30850 TRY
20 SEK62.61700 TRY
50 SEK156.54250 TRY
100 SEK313.08500 TRY
250 SEK782.71250 TRY
500 SEK1,565.42500 TRY
1000 SEK3,130.85000 TRY
2000 SEK6,261.70000 TRY
5000 SEK15,654.25000 TRY
10000 SEK31,308.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swedish Krona
1 TRY0.31940 SEK
5 TRY1.59701 SEK
10 TRY3.19402 SEK
20 TRY6.38804 SEK
50 TRY15.97010 SEK
100 TRY31.94020 SEK
250 TRY79.85050 SEK
500 TRY159.70100 SEK
1000 TRY319.40200 SEK
2000 TRY638.80400 SEK
5000 TRY1,597.01000 SEK
10000 TRY3,194.02000 SEK