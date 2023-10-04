2000 Turkish liras to Swedish kronor

Convert TRY to SEK at the real exchange rate

2000 try
803.00 sek

1.00000 TRY = 0.40150 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:21 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TRY to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 SEK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865651.050687.46771.444051.659720.963418.8992
1GBP1.155211.2137101.0471.668231.917381.1129221.8332
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.37451.579780.91717.989
1INR0.01143280.009896420.012011310.01650950.01897520.01101440.216071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Swedish Krona
1 TRY0.40150 SEK
5 TRY2.00751 SEK
10 TRY4.01501 SEK
20 TRY8.03002 SEK
50 TRY20.07505 SEK
100 TRY40.15010 SEK
250 TRY100.37525 SEK
500 TRY200.75050 SEK
1000 TRY401.50100 SEK
2000 TRY803.00200 SEK
5000 TRY2007.50500 SEK
10000 TRY4015.01000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkish Lira
1 SEK2.49065 TRY
5 SEK12.45325 TRY
10 SEK24.90650 TRY
20 SEK49.81300 TRY
50 SEK124.53250 TRY
100 SEK249.06500 TRY
250 SEK622.66250 TRY
500 SEK1245.32500 TRY
1000 SEK2490.65000 TRY
2000 SEK4981.30000 TRY
5000 SEK12453.25000 TRY
10000 SEK24906.50000 TRY