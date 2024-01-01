Indian Rupee (INR)

The Indian rupee is the currency of India. The rupee’s currency code is INR, and its symbol is ₹. This symbol has origins in the Indian flag, and incorporates the flag’s horizontal stripes. Foreigners are not generally allowed to take INR in or out of India, so currency exchange must occur within the country.

Currency name

Indian Rupee

INR exchange rates

 USD CAD EUR AED GBP AUD PKR SGD
From INR0.01193 0.01655 0.01094 0.04383 0.00932 0.01833 3.32813 0.01583
To INR83.80080 60.40790 91.43090 22.81540 107.30700 54.56690 0.30047 63.16720

All Indian rupee Exchange Rates