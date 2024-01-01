Indian rupees to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert INR to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
62,479.10 crc

₹1.000 INR = ₡6.248 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.39816.3981
Low6.24796.0900
Average6.30716.2614
Change-0.71%2.59%
1 INR to CRC stats

The performance of INR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3981 and a 30 day low of 6.2479. This means the 30 day average was 6.3071. The change for INR to CRC was -0.71.

The performance of INR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3981 and a 90 day low of 6.0900. This means the 90 day average was 6.2614. The change for INR to CRC was 2.59.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Indian rupees to Costa Rican colóns

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Costa Rican Colón
1 INR6.24791 CRC
5 INR31.23955 CRC
10 INR62.47910 CRC
20 INR124.95820 CRC
50 INR312.39550 CRC
100 INR624.79100 CRC
250 INR1,561.97750 CRC
300 INR1,874.37300 CRC
500 INR3,123.95500 CRC
600 INR3,748.74600 CRC
1000 INR6,247.91000 CRC
2000 INR12,495.82000 CRC
5000 INR31,239.55000 CRC
10000 INR62,479.10000 CRC
25000 INR156,197.75000 CRC
50000 INR312,395.50000 CRC
100000 INR624,791.00000 CRC
1000000 INR6,247,910.00000 CRC
1000000000 INR6,247,910,000.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Indian Rupee
1 CRC0.16005 INR
5 CRC0.80027 INR
10 CRC1.60053 INR
20 CRC3.20106 INR
50 CRC8.00265 INR
100 CRC16.00530 INR
250 CRC40.01325 INR
500 CRC80.02650 INR
1000 CRC160.05300 INR
2000 CRC320.10600 INR
5000 CRC800.26500 INR
10000 CRC1,600.53000 INR