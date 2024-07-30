Euros to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert EUR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
571,252 crc

€1.000 EUR = ₡571.3 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High578.8570578.8570
Low567.1940545.9920
Average572.8247565.2176
Change0.57%4.63%
View full history

1 EUR to CRC stats

The performance of EUR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 578.8570 and a 30 day low of 567.1940. This means the 30 day average was 572.8247. The change for EUR to CRC was 0.57.

The performance of EUR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 578.8570 and a 90 day low of 545.9920. This means the 90 day average was 565.2176. The change for EUR to CRC was 4.63.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Costa Rican Colón
1 EUR571.25200 CRC
5 EUR2,856.26000 CRC
10 EUR5,712.52000 CRC
20 EUR11,425.04000 CRC
50 EUR28,562.60000 CRC
100 EUR57,125.20000 CRC
250 EUR142,813.00000 CRC
500 EUR285,626.00000 CRC
1000 EUR571,252.00000 CRC
2000 EUR1,142,504.00000 CRC
5000 EUR2,856,260.00000 CRC
10000 EUR5,712,520.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Euro
1 CRC0.00175 EUR
5 CRC0.00875 EUR
10 CRC0.01751 EUR
20 CRC0.03501 EUR
50 CRC0.08753 EUR
100 CRC0.17505 EUR
250 CRC0.43764 EUR
500 CRC0.87527 EUR
1000 CRC1.75054 EUR
2000 CRC3.50108 EUR
5000 CRC8.75270 EUR
10000 CRC17.50540 EUR