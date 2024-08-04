Turkish liras to Costa Rican colóns today
Convert TRY to CRC at the real exchange rate
|1 TRY to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.3642
|16.4490
|Low
|15.7602
|15.7589
|Average
|15.9889
|16.0277
|Change
|-3.68%
|0.02%
|View full history
1 TRY to CRC stats
The performance of TRY to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3642 and a 30 day low of 15.7602. This means the 30 day average was 15.9889. The change for TRY to CRC was -3.68.
The performance of TRY to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.4490 and a 90 day low of 15.7589. This means the 90 day average was 16.0277. The change for TRY to CRC was 0.02.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Costa Rican Colón
|1 TRY
|15.76170 CRC
|5 TRY
|78.80850 CRC
|10 TRY
|157.61700 CRC
|20 TRY
|315.23400 CRC
|50 TRY
|788.08500 CRC
|100 TRY
|1,576.17000 CRC
|250 TRY
|3,940.42500 CRC
|500 TRY
|7,880.85000 CRC
|1000 TRY
|15,761.70000 CRC
|2000 TRY
|31,523.40000 CRC
|5000 TRY
|78,808.50000 CRC
|10000 TRY
|157,617.00000 CRC