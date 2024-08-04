Turkish liras to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert TRY to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
15,761.70 crc

TL1.000 TRY = ₡15.76 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.364216.4490
Low15.760215.7589
Average15.988916.0277
Change-3.68%0.02%
1 TRY to CRC stats

The performance of TRY to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3642 and a 30 day low of 15.7602. This means the 30 day average was 15.9889. The change for TRY to CRC was -3.68.

The performance of TRY to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.4490 and a 90 day low of 15.7589. This means the 90 day average was 16.0277. The change for TRY to CRC was 0.02.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Costa Rican Colón
1 TRY15.76170 CRC
5 TRY78.80850 CRC
10 TRY157.61700 CRC
20 TRY315.23400 CRC
50 TRY788.08500 CRC
100 TRY1,576.17000 CRC
250 TRY3,940.42500 CRC
500 TRY7,880.85000 CRC
1000 TRY15,761.70000 CRC
2000 TRY31,523.40000 CRC
5000 TRY78,808.50000 CRC
10000 TRY157,617.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Turkish Lira
1 CRC0.06344 TRY
5 CRC0.31722 TRY
10 CRC0.63445 TRY
20 CRC1.26890 TRY
50 CRC3.17224 TRY
100 CRC6.34449 TRY
250 CRC15.86123 TRY
500 CRC31.72245 TRY
1000 CRC63.44490 TRY
2000 CRC126.88980 TRY
5000 CRC317.22450 TRY
10000 CRC634.44900 TRY