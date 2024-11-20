Hong Kong dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert HKD to CRC at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₡65.30 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
HKD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 HKD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High66.403167.4819
Low65.298165.2981
Average65.910266.3840
Change-1.28%-2.99%
1 HKD to CRC stats

The performance of HKD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.4031 and a 30 day low of 65.2981. This means the 30 day average was 65.9102. The change for HKD to CRC was -1.28.

The performance of HKD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.4819 and a 90 day low of 65.2981. This means the 90 day average was 66.3840. The change for HKD to CRC was -2.99.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
100 HKD6,529.81000 CRC
200 HKD13,059.62000 CRC
300 HKD19,589.43000 CRC
500 HKD32,649.05000 CRC
1000 HKD65,298.10000 CRC
2000 HKD130,596.20000 CRC
2500 HKD163,245.25000 CRC
3000 HKD195,894.30000 CRC
4000 HKD261,192.40000 CRC
5000 HKD326,490.50000 CRC
10000 HKD652,981.00000 CRC
20000 HKD1,305,962.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CRC0.01531 HKD
5 CRC0.07657 HKD
10 CRC0.15314 HKD
20 CRC0.30629 HKD
50 CRC0.76572 HKD
100 CRC1.53144 HKD
250 CRC3.82860 HKD
500 CRC7.65720 HKD
1000 CRC15.31440 HKD
2000 CRC30.62880 HKD
5000 CRC76.57200 HKD
10000 CRC153.14400 HKD