Hong Kong dollars to Costa Rican colóns today
Convert HKD to CRC at the real exchange rate
HKD to CRC conversion chart
1 HKD = 65.29810 CRC
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HKD to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|66.4031
|67.4819
|Low
|65.2981
|65.2981
|Average
|65.9102
|66.3840
|Change
|-1.28%
|-2.99%
|View full history
1 HKD to CRC stats
The performance of HKD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 66.4031 and a 30 day low of 65.2981. This means the 30 day average was 65.9102. The change for HKD to CRC was -1.28.
The performance of HKD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 67.4819 and a 90 day low of 65.2981. This means the 90 day average was 66.3840. The change for HKD to CRC was -2.99.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Costa Rican colóns
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
|100 HKD
|6,529.81000 CRC
|200 HKD
|13,059.62000 CRC
|300 HKD
|19,589.43000 CRC
|500 HKD
|32,649.05000 CRC
|1000 HKD
|65,298.10000 CRC
|2000 HKD
|130,596.20000 CRC
|2500 HKD
|163,245.25000 CRC
|3000 HKD
|195,894.30000 CRC
|4000 HKD
|261,192.40000 CRC
|5000 HKD
|326,490.50000 CRC
|10000 HKD
|652,981.00000 CRC
|20000 HKD
|1,305,962.00000 CRC