3000 Hong Kong dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert HKD to CRC at the real exchange rate

3000 hkd
205364.70 crc

1.00000 HKD = 68.45490 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
Save when you send money abroad

HKD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 CRC
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866751.0470587.12241.433361.661060.9655518.5735
1GBP1.1537411.208100.5151.653691.91641.1139921.4286
1USD0.955050.827815183.20751.368951.586420.922217.7389
1INR0.01147810.00994880.012018110.01645220.01906580.01108310.213189

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
100 HKD6845.49000 CRC
200 HKD13690.98000 CRC
300 HKD20536.47000 CRC
500 HKD34227.45000 CRC
1000 HKD68454.90000 CRC
2000 HKD136909.80000 CRC
2500 HKD171137.25000 CRC
3000 HKD205364.70000 CRC
4000 HKD273819.60000 CRC
5000 HKD342274.50000 CRC
10000 HKD684549.00000 CRC
20000 HKD1369098.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CRC0.01461 HKD
5 CRC0.07304 HKD
10 CRC0.14608 HKD
20 CRC0.29216 HKD
50 CRC0.73041 HKD
100 CRC1.46082 HKD
250 CRC3.65205 HKD
500 CRC7.30410 HKD
1000 CRC14.60820 HKD
2000 CRC29.21640 HKD
5000 CRC73.04100 HKD
10000 CRC146.08200 HKD