Hong Kong dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert HKD to SGD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = S$0.1723 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HKD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SGD
1 HKD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.17300.1730
Low0.16900.1647
Average0.17080.1683
Change1.71%2.51%
1 HKD to SGD stats

The performance of HKD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1730 and a 30 day low of 0.1690. This means the 30 day average was 0.1708. The change for HKD to SGD was 1.71.

The performance of HKD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1730 and a 90 day low of 0.1647. This means the 90 day average was 0.1683. The change for HKD to SGD was 2.51.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.3411.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.1911.7011.9461.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4020.58811.1440.7061.04262.949

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Singapore Dollar
100 HKD17.22640 SGD
200 HKD34.45280 SGD
300 HKD51.67920 SGD
500 HKD86.13200 SGD
1000 HKD172.26400 SGD
2000 HKD344.52800 SGD
2500 HKD430.66000 SGD
3000 HKD516.79200 SGD
4000 HKD689.05600 SGD
5000 HKD861.32000 SGD
10000 HKD1,722.64000 SGD
20000 HKD3,445.28000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SGD5.80504 HKD
5 SGD29.02520 HKD
10 SGD58.05040 HKD
20 SGD116.10080 HKD
50 SGD290.25200 HKD
100 SGD580.50400 HKD
250 SGD1,451.26000 HKD
500 SGD2,902.52000 HKD
1000 SGD5,805.04000 HKD
2000 SGD11,610.08000 HKD
5000 SGD29,025.20000 HKD
10000 SGD58,050.40000 HKD