Hong Kong dollars to Singapore dollars today
Convert HKD to SGD at the real exchange rate
HKD to SGD conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.17226 SGD
|1 HKD to SGD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1730
|0.1730
|Low
|0.1690
|0.1647
|Average
|0.1708
|0.1683
|Change
|1.71%
|2.51%
1 HKD to SGD stats
The performance of HKD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1730 and a 30 day low of 0.1690. This means the 30 day average was 0.1708. The change for HKD to SGD was 1.71.
The performance of HKD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1730 and a 90 day low of 0.1647. This means the 90 day average was 0.1683. The change for HKD to SGD was 2.51.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Singapore Dollar
|100 HKD
|17.22640 SGD
|200 HKD
|34.45280 SGD
|300 HKD
|51.67920 SGD
|500 HKD
|86.13200 SGD
|1000 HKD
|172.26400 SGD
|2000 HKD
|344.52800 SGD
|2500 HKD
|430.66000 SGD
|3000 HKD
|516.79200 SGD
|4000 HKD
|689.05600 SGD
|5000 HKD
|861.32000 SGD
|10000 HKD
|1,722.64000 SGD
|20000 HKD
|3,445.28000 SGD
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 SGD
|5.80504 HKD
|5 SGD
|29.02520 HKD
|10 SGD
|58.05040 HKD
|20 SGD
|116.10080 HKD
|50 SGD
|290.25200 HKD
|100 SGD
|580.50400 HKD
|250 SGD
|1,451.26000 HKD
|500 SGD
|2,902.52000 HKD
|1000 SGD
|5,805.04000 HKD
|2000 SGD
|11,610.08000 HKD
|5000 SGD
|29,025.20000 HKD
|10000 SGD
|58,050.40000 HKD