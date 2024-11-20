Brazilian reais to Singapore dollars today

Convert BRL to SGD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = S$0.2319 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 BRL to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23480.2391
Low0.22520.2252
Average0.23080.2331
Change0.21%-1.01%
View full history

1 BRL to SGD stats

The performance of BRL to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2348 and a 30 day low of 0.2252. This means the 30 day average was 0.2308. The change for BRL to SGD was 0.21.

The performance of BRL to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2391 and a 90 day low of 0.2252. This means the 90 day average was 0.2331. The change for BRL to SGD was -1.01.

Track market ratesView BRL to SGD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.319
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0611.7711.9451.12125.543
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5330.88420.133
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Singapore Dollar
1 BRL0.23193 SGD
5 BRL1.15965 SGD
10 BRL2.31929 SGD
20 BRL4.63858 SGD
50 BRL11.59645 SGD
100 BRL23.19290 SGD
250 BRL57.98225 SGD
500 BRL115.96450 SGD
1000 BRL231.92900 SGD
2000 BRL463.85800 SGD
5000 BRL1,159.64500 SGD
10000 BRL2,319.29000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SGD4.31166 BRL
5 SGD21.55830 BRL
10 SGD43.11660 BRL
20 SGD86.23320 BRL
50 SGD215.58300 BRL
100 SGD431.16600 BRL
250 SGD1,077.91500 BRL
500 SGD2,155.83000 BRL
1000 SGD4,311.66000 BRL
2000 SGD8,623.32000 BRL
5000 SGD21,558.30000 BRL
10000 SGD43,116.60000 BRL