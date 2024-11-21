20 Singapore dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert SGD to BRL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = R$4.299 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:05
SGD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 SGD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.44034.4403
Low4.25834.1820
Average4.33314.2914
Change-0.53%1.97%
1 SGD to BRL stats

The performance of SGD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4403 and a 30 day low of 4.2583. This means the 30 day average was 4.3331. The change for SGD to BRL was -0.53.

The performance of SGD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4403 and a 90 day low of 4.1820. This means the 90 day average was 4.2914. The change for SGD to BRL was 1.97.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Brazilian reais

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SGD4.29946 BRL
5 SGD21.49730 BRL
10 SGD42.99460 BRL
20 SGD85.98920 BRL
50 SGD214.97300 BRL
100 SGD429.94600 BRL
250 SGD1,074.86500 BRL
500 SGD2,149.73000 BRL
1000 SGD4,299.46000 BRL
2000 SGD8,598.92000 BRL
5000 SGD21,497.30000 BRL
10000 SGD42,994.60000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Singapore Dollar
1 BRL0.23259 SGD
5 BRL1.16294 SGD
10 BRL2.32587 SGD
20 BRL4.65174 SGD
50 BRL11.62935 SGD
100 BRL23.25870 SGD
250 BRL58.14675 SGD
500 BRL116.29350 SGD
1000 BRL232.58700 SGD
2000 BRL465.17400 SGD
5000 BRL1,162.93500 SGD
10000 BRL2,325.87000 SGD