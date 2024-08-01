US dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert USD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
16,200,000 idr

$1.000 USD = Rp16,200 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16,330.000016,450.0000
Low16,100.000015,925.0000
Average16,224.366716,211.2500
Change-0.80%0.72%
View full history

1 USD to IDR stats

The performance of USD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16,330.0000 and a 30 day low of 16,100.0000. This means the 30 day average was 16,224.3667. The change for USD to IDR was -0.80.

The performance of USD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16,450.0000 and a 90 day low of 15,925.0000. This means the 90 day average was 16,211.2500. The change for USD to IDR was 0.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 USD16,200.00000 IDR
5 USD81,000.00000 IDR
10 USD162,000.00000 IDR
20 USD324,000.00000 IDR
50 USD810,000.00000 IDR
100 USD1,620,000.00000 IDR
250 USD4,050,000.00000 IDR
500 USD8,100,000.00000 IDR
1000 USD16,200,000.00000 IDR
2000 USD32,400,000.00000 IDR
5000 USD81,000,000.00000 IDR
10000 USD162,000,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / US Dollar
1 IDR0.00006 USD
5 IDR0.00031 USD
10 IDR0.00062 USD
20 IDR0.00123 USD
50 IDR0.00309 USD
100 IDR0.00617 USD
250 IDR0.01543 USD
500 IDR0.03086 USD
1000 IDR0.06173 USD
2000 IDR0.12346 USD
5000 IDR0.30864 USD
10000 IDR0.61728 USD