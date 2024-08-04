Japanese yen to Mexican pesos today

Convert JPY to MXN at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
1,308.54 mxn

¥1.000 JPY = Mex$0.1309 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

JPY to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13090.1309
Low0.11040.1059
Average0.11670.1133
Change16.19%19.53%
View full history

1 JPY to MXN stats

The performance of JPY to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1309 and a 30 day low of 0.1104. This means the 30 day average was 0.1167. The change for JPY to MXN was 16.19.

The performance of JPY to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1309 and a 90 day low of 0.1059. This means the 90 day average was 0.1133. The change for JPY to MXN was 19.53.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Mexican Peso
100 JPY13.08540 MXN
1000 JPY130.85400 MXN
1500 JPY196.28100 MXN
2000 JPY261.70800 MXN
3000 JPY392.56200 MXN
5000 JPY654.27000 MXN
5400 JPY706.61160 MXN
10000 JPY1,308.54000 MXN
15000 JPY1,962.81000 MXN
20000 JPY2,617.08000 MXN
25000 JPY3,271.35000 MXN
30000 JPY3,925.62000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Japanese Yen
1 MXN7.64212 JPY
5 MXN38.21060 JPY
10 MXN76.42120 JPY
20 MXN152.84240 JPY
50 MXN382.10600 JPY
100 MXN764.21200 JPY
250 MXN1,910.53000 JPY
500 MXN3,821.06000 JPY
1000 MXN7,642.12000 JPY
2000 MXN15,284.24000 JPY
5000 MXN38,210.60000 JPY
10000 MXN76,421.20000 JPY