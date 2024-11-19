Bulgarian levs to Mexican pesos today
Convert BGN to MXN at the real exchange rate
BGN to MXN conversion chart
1 BGN = 10.87410 MXN
|1 BGN to MXN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.2604
|11.3272
|Low
|10.8741
|10.7821
|Average
|11.0659
|11.0572
|Change
|-1.49%
|-1.10%
1 BGN to MXN stats
The performance of BGN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.2604 and a 30 day low of 10.8741. This means the 30 day average was 11.0659. The change for BGN to MXN was -1.49.
The performance of BGN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3272 and a 90 day low of 10.7821. This means the 90 day average was 11.0572. The change for BGN to MXN was -1.10.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mexican Peso
|1 BGN
|10.87410 MXN
|5 BGN
|54.37050 MXN
|10 BGN
|108.74100 MXN
|20 BGN
|217.48200 MXN
|50 BGN
|543.70500 MXN
|100 BGN
|1,087.41000 MXN
|250 BGN
|2,718.52500 MXN
|500 BGN
|5,437.05000 MXN
|1000 BGN
|10,874.10000 MXN
|2000 BGN
|21,748.20000 MXN
|5000 BGN
|54,370.50000 MXN
|10000 BGN
|108,741.00000 MXN