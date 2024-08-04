Turkish liras to Mexican pesos today

Convert TRY to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
587.75 mxn

TL1.000 TRY = Mex$0.5878 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:53
TRY to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58740.5874
Low0.53310.5137
Average0.55160.5448
Change5.87%12.25%
1 TRY to MXN stats

The performance of TRY to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5874 and a 30 day low of 0.5331. This means the 30 day average was 0.5516. The change for TRY to MXN was 5.87.

The performance of TRY to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5874 and a 90 day low of 0.5137. This means the 90 day average was 0.5448. The change for TRY to MXN was 12.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mexican Peso
1 TRY0.58775 MXN
5 TRY2.93877 MXN
10 TRY5.87754 MXN
20 TRY11.75508 MXN
50 TRY29.38770 MXN
100 TRY58.77540 MXN
250 TRY146.93850 MXN
500 TRY293.87700 MXN
1000 TRY587.75400 MXN
2000 TRY1,175.50800 MXN
5000 TRY2,938.77000 MXN
10000 TRY5,877.54000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Turkish Lira
1 MXN1.70139 TRY
5 MXN8.50695 TRY
10 MXN17.01390 TRY
20 MXN34.02780 TRY
50 MXN85.06950 TRY
100 MXN170.13900 TRY
250 MXN425.34750 TRY
500 MXN850.69500 TRY
1000 MXN1,701.39000 TRY
2000 MXN3,402.78000 TRY
5000 MXN8,506.95000 TRY
10000 MXN17,013.90000 TRY