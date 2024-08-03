Chinese yuan rmb to Mexican pesos today

Convert CNY to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
2,674.40 mxn

¥1.000 CNY = Mex$2.674 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.67442.6744
Low2.42812.2882
Average2.50102.4487
Change7.42%14.02%
1 CNY to MXN stats

The performance of CNY to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6744 and a 30 day low of 2.4281. This means the 30 day average was 2.5010. The change for CNY to MXN was 7.42.

The performance of CNY to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6744 and a 90 day low of 2.2882. This means the 90 day average was 2.4487. The change for CNY to MXN was 14.02.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mexican Peso
1 CNY2.67440 MXN
5 CNY13.37200 MXN
10 CNY26.74400 MXN
20 CNY53.48800 MXN
50 CNY133.72000 MXN
100 CNY267.44000 MXN
250 CNY668.60000 MXN
500 CNY1,337.20000 MXN
1000 CNY2,674.40000 MXN
2000 CNY5,348.80000 MXN
5000 CNY13,372.00000 MXN
10000 CNY26,744.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MXN0.37392 CNY
5 MXN1.86958 CNY
10 MXN3.73915 CNY
20 MXN7.47830 CNY
50 MXN18.69575 CNY
100 MXN37.39150 CNY
250 MXN93.47875 CNY
500 MXN186.95750 CNY
1000 MXN373.91500 CNY
2000 MXN747.83000 CNY
5000 MXN1,869.57500 CNY
10000 MXN3,739.15000 CNY