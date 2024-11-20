Hong Kong dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert HKD to MXN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Mex$2.588 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:04
HKD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 HKD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.64842.6484
Low2.54872.4510
Average2.59182.5384
Change0.76%3.47%
View full history

1 HKD to MXN stats

The performance of HKD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6484 and a 30 day low of 2.5487. This means the 30 day average was 2.5918. The change for HKD to MXN was 0.76.

The performance of HKD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6484 and a 90 day low of 2.4510. This means the 90 day average was 2.5384. The change for HKD to MXN was 3.47.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.341.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.653
1 GBP1.2699.19211.7011.9471.2011.772107.107
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1440.7061.04262.963

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mexican Peso
100 HKD258.81900 MXN
200 HKD517.63800 MXN
300 HKD776.45700 MXN
500 HKD1,294.09500 MXN
1000 HKD2,588.19000 MXN
2000 HKD5,176.38000 MXN
2500 HKD6,470.47500 MXN
3000 HKD7,764.57000 MXN
4000 HKD10,352.76000 MXN
5000 HKD12,940.95000 MXN
10000 HKD25,881.90000 MXN
20000 HKD51,763.80000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MXN0.38637 HKD
5 MXN1.93185 HKD
10 MXN3.86370 HKD
20 MXN7.72740 HKD
50 MXN19.31850 HKD
100 MXN38.63700 HKD
250 MXN96.59250 HKD
500 MXN193.18500 HKD
1000 MXN386.37000 HKD
2000 MXN772.74000 HKD
5000 MXN1,931.85000 HKD
10000 MXN3,863.70000 HKD