Euros to Mexican pesos today

Convert EUR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
20,919.80 mxn

€1.000 EUR = Mex$20.92 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.919820.9198
Low19.217717.9804
Average19.710519.1922
Change6.93%14.52%
1 EUR to MXN stats

The performance of EUR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.9198 and a 30 day low of 19.2177. This means the 30 day average was 19.7105. The change for EUR to MXN was 6.93.

The performance of EUR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.9198 and a 90 day low of 17.9804. This means the 90 day average was 19.1922. The change for EUR to MXN was 14.52.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Mexican Peso
1 EUR20.91980 MXN
5 EUR104.59900 MXN
10 EUR209.19800 MXN
20 EUR418.39600 MXN
50 EUR1,045.99000 MXN
100 EUR2,091.98000 MXN
250 EUR5,229.95000 MXN
500 EUR10,459.90000 MXN
1000 EUR20,919.80000 MXN
2000 EUR41,839.60000 MXN
5000 EUR104,599.00000 MXN
10000 EUR209,198.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Euro
1 MXN0.04780 EUR
5 MXN0.23901 EUR
10 MXN0.47802 EUR
20 MXN0.95603 EUR
50 MXN2.39008 EUR
100 MXN4.78016 EUR
250 MXN11.95040 EUR
500 MXN23.90080 EUR
1000 MXN47.80160 EUR
2000 MXN95.60320 EUR
5000 MXN239.00800 EUR
10000 MXN478.01600 EUR