1,000 eur
852.03 gbp

€1.000 EUR = £0.8520 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85200.8608
Low0.83950.8395
Average0.84310.8482
Change0.53%-0.67%
1 EUR to GBP stats

The performance of EUR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8520 and a 30 day low of 0.8395. This means the 30 day average was 0.8431. The change for EUR to GBP was 0.53.

The performance of EUR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8608 and a 90 day low of 0.8395. This means the 90 day average was 0.8482. The change for EUR to GBP was -0.67.

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

How to convert Euros to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.85203 GBP
5 EUR4.26015 GBP
10 EUR8.52030 GBP
20 EUR17.04060 GBP
50 EUR42.60150 GBP
100 EUR85.20300 GBP
250 EUR213.00750 GBP
500 EUR426.01500 GBP
1000 EUR852.03000 GBP
2000 EUR1,704.06000 GBP
5000 EUR4,260.15000 GBP
10000 EUR8,520.30000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.17367 EUR
5 GBP5.86835 EUR
10 GBP11.73670 EUR
20 GBP23.47340 EUR
50 GBP58.68350 EUR
100 GBP117.36700 EUR
250 GBP293.41750 EUR
500 GBP586.83500 EUR
1000 GBP1,173.67000 EUR
2000 GBP2,347.34000 EUR
5000 GBP5,868.35000 EUR
10000 GBP11,736.70000 EUR