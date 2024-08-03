100 British pounds sterling to Euros

Convert GBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 gbp
117.37 eur

£1.000 GBP = €1.174 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
GBP to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 GBP to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.19121.1912
Low1.17371.1617
Average1.18611.1790
Change-0.53%0.68%
1 GBP to EUR stats

The performance of GBP to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1912 and a 30 day low of 1.1737. This means the 30 day average was 1.1861. The change for GBP to EUR was -0.53.

The performance of GBP to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1912 and a 90 day low of 1.1617. This means the 90 day average was 1.1790. The change for GBP to EUR was 0.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.91783.8011.536146.531.3870.8581.678
1 EUR1.091191.4311.676159.881.5140.9361.831
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.7490.0170.010.02
1 AUD0.6510.59754.567195.4130.9030.5591.093

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.17367 EUR
5 GBP5.86835 EUR
10 GBP11.73670 EUR
20 GBP23.47340 EUR
50 GBP58.68350 EUR
100 GBP117.36700 EUR
250 GBP293.41750 EUR
500 GBP586.83500 EUR
1000 GBP1,173.67000 EUR
2000 GBP2,347.34000 EUR
5000 GBP5,868.35000 EUR
10000 GBP11,736.70000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.85203 GBP
5 EUR4.26015 GBP
10 EUR8.52030 GBP
20 EUR17.04060 GBP
50 EUR42.60150 GBP
100 EUR85.20300 GBP
250 EUR213.00750 GBP
500 EUR426.01500 GBP
1000 EUR852.03000 GBP
2000 EUR1,704.06000 GBP
5000 EUR4,260.15000 GBP
10000 EUR8,520.30000 GBP