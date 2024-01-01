US Dollar (USD)
The dollar is the official currency of the United States of America. It is the most exchanged currency in the world, followed by the euro and the Japanese yen. USD is the currency code for the dollar, it’s symbolized by the $ sign, and it’s a fiat currency. The dollar’s conversion factor has 6 significant digits.
Currency name
US Dollar
Currency symbol
$
USD exchange rates
|KRW
|INR
|JPY
|CAD
|EUR
|GBP
|CNY
|MXN
|From USD
|1358.06000
|83.80080
|146.53000
|1.38725
|0.91655
|0.78095
|7.16945
|19.17400
|To USD
|0.00074
|0.01193
|0.00682
|0.72085
|1.09105
|1.28050
|0.13948
|0.05215
