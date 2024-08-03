US dollars to Comorian francs today

Convert USD to KMF at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
450,902 kmf

$1.000 USD = CF450.9 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

USD to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High456.1550460.6610
Low449.6780449.6780
Average452.9794455.0401
Change-0.91%-1.42%
1 USD to KMF stats

The performance of USD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 456.1550 and a 30 day low of 449.6780. This means the 30 day average was 452.9794. The change for USD to KMF was -0.91.

The performance of USD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 460.6610 and a 90 day low of 449.6780. This means the 90 day average was 455.0401. The change for USD to KMF was -1.42.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 USD450.90200 KMF
5 USD2,254.51000 KMF
10 USD4,509.02000 KMF
20 USD9,018.04000 KMF
50 USD22,545.10000 KMF
100 USD45,090.20000 KMF
250 USD112,725.50000 KMF
500 USD225,451.00000 KMF
1000 USD450,902.00000 KMF
2000 USD901,804.00000 KMF
5000 USD2,254,510.00000 KMF
10000 USD4,509,020.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / US Dollar
1 KMF0.00222 USD
5 KMF0.01109 USD
10 KMF0.02218 USD
20 KMF0.04436 USD
50 KMF0.11089 USD
100 KMF0.22178 USD
250 KMF0.55445 USD
500 KMF1.10889 USD
1000 KMF2.21778 USD
2000 KMF4.43556 USD
5000 KMF11.08890 USD
10000 KMF22.17780 USD