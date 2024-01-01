Turkish liras to Comorian francs today

TL1.000 TRY = CF13.57 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:55
TRY to KMF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.924014.1836
Low13.572513.5725
Average13.729213.9452
Change-2.39%-4.14%
1 TRY to KMF stats

The performance of TRY to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9240 and a 30 day low of 13.5725. This means the 30 day average was 13.7292. The change for TRY to KMF was -2.39.

The performance of TRY to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.1836 and a 90 day low of 13.5725. This means the 90 day average was 13.9452. The change for TRY to KMF was -4.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.721.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.2891.3381.5154.00753.122
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0521.7754.69762.262
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Comorian Franc
1 TRY13.57480 KMF
5 TRY67.87400 KMF
10 TRY135.74800 KMF
20 TRY271.49600 KMF
50 TRY678.74000 KMF
100 TRY1,357.48000 KMF
250 TRY3,393.70000 KMF
500 TRY6,787.40000 KMF
1000 TRY13,574.80000 KMF
2000 TRY27,149.60000 KMF
5000 TRY67,874.00000 KMF
10000 TRY135,748.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 KMF0.07367 TRY
5 KMF0.36833 TRY
10 KMF0.73666 TRY
20 KMF1.47332 TRY
50 KMF3.68329 TRY
100 KMF7.36658 TRY
250 KMF18.41645 TRY
500 KMF36.83290 TRY
1000 KMF73.66580 TRY
2000 KMF147.33160 TRY
5000 KMF368.32900 TRY
10000 KMF736.65800 TRY