250 Comorian francs to Turkish liras

Convert KMF to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 kmf
16.89 try

1.00000 KMF = 0.06757 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Turkish Lira
1 KMF0.06757 TRY
5 KMF0.33783 TRY
10 KMF0.67566 TRY
20 KMF1.35133 TRY
50 KMF3.37832 TRY
100 KMF6.75664 TRY
250 KMF16.89160 TRY
500 KMF33.78320 TRY
1000 KMF67.56640 TRY
2000 KMF135.13280 TRY
5000 KMF337.83200 TRY
10000 KMF675.66400 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Comorian Franc
1 TRY14.80030 KMF
5 TRY74.00150 KMF
10 TRY148.00300 KMF
20 TRY296.00600 KMF
50 TRY740.01500 KMF
100 TRY1480.03000 KMF
250 TRY3700.07500 KMF
500 TRY7400.15000 KMF
1000 TRY14800.30000 KMF
2000 TRY29600.60000 KMF
5000 TRY74001.50000 KMF
10000 TRY148003.00000 KMF