Hong Kong dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert HKD to TRY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = TL4.438 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
HKD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 HKD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.44234.4423
Low4.39924.3491
Average4.41744.3945
Change0.72%1.87%
1 HKD to TRY stats

The performance of HKD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4423 and a 30 day low of 4.3992. This means the 30 day average was 4.4174. The change for HKD to TRY was 0.72.

The performance of HKD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4423 and a 90 day low of 4.3491. This means the 90 day average was 4.3945. The change for HKD to TRY was 1.87.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2430.7881.3411.5340.9461.39784.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.651
1 GBP1.2699.19111.7011.9471.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4030.58811.1450.7061.04262.949

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Turkish Lira
100 HKD443.75400 TRY
200 HKD887.50800 TRY
300 HKD1,331.26200 TRY
500 HKD2,218.77000 TRY
1000 HKD4,437.54000 TRY
2000 HKD8,875.08000 TRY
2500 HKD11,093.85000 TRY
3000 HKD13,312.62000 TRY
4000 HKD17,750.16000 TRY
5000 HKD22,187.70000 TRY
10000 HKD44,375.40000 TRY
20000 HKD88,750.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TRY0.22535 HKD
5 TRY1.12675 HKD
10 TRY2.25350 HKD
20 TRY4.50700 HKD
50 TRY11.26750 HKD
100 TRY22.53500 HKD
250 TRY56.33750 HKD
500 TRY112.67500 HKD
1000 TRY225.35000 HKD
2000 TRY450.70000 HKD
5000 TRY1,126.75000 HKD
10000 TRY2,253.50000 HKD